* Total exports to Europe fall below 190 mcm
* More gas maintenance planned on Sept 16-17
OSLO, Sept 14 Norway's pipeline gas exports
slipped on Friday morning on lower exports to Germany and
France, while supplies to Britain and Belgium on the whole
remained stable.
Total gas exports to Europe including Britain fell by 5.9
million cubic metres (mcm) to 184.1 mcm per day by 0630 GMT,
from average 190 mcm on Thursday, data from Norway's gas system
operator Gassco showed.
Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe
after Russia.
Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, and
Belgium were broadly stable at 41.3 mcm and 22.1 mcm
respectively.
Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands fell by 4.9 mcm
to 115.5 mcm, and deliveries to France dropped by 2.6 mcm to 5.2
mcm.
Exports to France are expected to cease on Sept. 15 due to
maintenance at a receiving terminal in Dunkerque, an entry point
for the Franpipe pipeline.
Flows through the Franpipe are expected to resume on Sept.
21.
Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell sharply this week as
the country's biggest gas field, Troll, and its key Kollsnes gas
processing plant were shut for maintenance.
There will be more gas field maintenance on Sept. 16-17,
with production reduced by 30 mcm per day, Gassco said on
Thursday.
Here are the last spot price settlements on September 13:
NBP: 60.7 p/th (25.7 euros/MWh)
TTF: 26.0 euros/MWh
NCG: 25.9 euros MWh
Gaspool: 25.8 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 25.8 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 26.0 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 28.9 euros/MWh
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price
as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per
MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)