LONDON, Sept 17 Norwegian gas exports to Europe
dropped between Friday and Monday morning, although flows to
Britain rose at the cost of the reductions to continental Europe
where exports to France fell to zero.
Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell sharply last week as
the country's biggest gas field, Troll, and its Kollsnes gas
processing plant were shut for maintenance, and further
maintenance is underway at the beginning of this
week.
Total gas exports to Europe including Britain fell by 13.8
million cubic metres per day (mcm) by 0840 GMT to 170.7 mcm on
Monday morning, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco
showed.
Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe
after Russia.
Despite the fall, gas supplies to Britain, Europe's most
traded gas market, were up 6.3 mcm to 31.5 mc per day.
The overall Norwegian export drops came at the cost of
reductions to Germany and the Netherlands, where exports to
Dornum and the two Emden terminals were down a total of 10.9 mcm
since Friday to 104.7 mcm per day on Monday morning.
Exports to France ceased completely, down from 6.6 mcm on
Friday, as a result of maintenance at a receiving terminal in
Dunkerque, while supplies to Belgium's Zeebrugge remained
relatively stable at 20.8 mcm.
Here are the last spot price settlements on September 14:
NBP: 62.1 p/th (26.2 euros/MWh)
TTF: 26.2 euros/MWh
NCG: 26.0 euros MWh
Gaspool: 25.8 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 26.2 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 26.4 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 30.2 euros/MWh
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price
as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per
MWh).
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)