* Franpipe still shut in maintenance

* Flows through Langeled to UK at 27.8 mcm/d

LONDON, Sept 20 Norwegian gas exports to Europe remained stable between Wednesday and Thursday morning with slight increases registered to Germany, but flows to France were still interrupted due to maintenance.

Norwegian gas exports to Europe were reduced last week as the country's biggest gas field, Troll, and its Kollsnes gas processing plant were shut for maintenance until Sept. 20, and further maintenance is underway at the Franpipe that supplies France with natural gas.

Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

Total gas exports to Europe including Britain were at 169.7 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0630 GMT on Thursday, almost flat with Wednesday's 170.6 mcm, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.

The figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system.

Slight increases were registered in exports to Germany, where flows to Dornum were up 1.6 mcm to 44.3 mcm per day and exports to the two Emden terminals were up by a total of 1 mcm to 60 mcm per day.

Flows to Britain through the Langeled pipeline were down 4.3 mcm to 27.8 mcm per day.

The pipeline has a capacity of 70 mcm a day.

Exports to Belgium were up slightly by 0.7 mcm to 22.9 mcm.

Here are the last spot price settlements on September 14:

NBP: 60.8 p/th (25.8 euros/MWh)

TTF: 25.6 euros/MWh

NCG: 25.6 euros MWh

Gaspool: 25.7 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 25.6 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 26.2 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 28.9 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)