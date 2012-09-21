* Franpipe resumes operation after maintenance

* Flows through Langeled to UK at 32 mcm/d

MILAN, Sept 21 Norwegian gas exports to Europe fell on Friday driven by a drop in deliveries to Germany, but flows to France resumed after the export link returned to service following a near week-long outage.

Total gas exports to Europe including Britain fell to 169.3 million cubic metres (mcm) at 0730 GMT Friday compared with 176 mcm/day during Thursday's session, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.

The drop was mildly offset by resuming exports to France via the Franpipe link, although it registered flows of just 1.9 mcm/day.

The figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system.

Norwegian gas exports to Europe were reduced last week as the country's biggest gas field, Troll, and its Kollsnes gas processing plant were shut for maintenance until Sept. 20.

Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

Significant reductions were registered in exports to Germany, where flows to Dornum were down 5 mcm to 41.6 mcm/day and exports to the two Emden terminals fell by a total of about 5 mcm to 54.1 mcm/day.

Flows to Britain through the Langeled pipeline were down 3.5 mcm to 32 mcm per day.

The pipeline has a capacity of 70 mcm a day.

Exports to Belgium were up by 4 mcm to 24.8 mcm.

Here are the last spot price settlements on September 20:

NBP: 61.4 p/th (26.2 euros/MWh)

TTF: 26 euros/MWh

NCG: 26 euros MWh

Gaspool: 26 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 26 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 26.5 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 30.2 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Alison Birrane)