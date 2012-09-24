* Flows through Langeled to UK at 64.9 mcm/d

* Kollsnes gas plant to restart fully on Tuesday

OSLO, Sept 24 Norwegian gas exports to Europe jumped on Monday morning driven by a sharp rise in deliveries to Britain and France, as its biggest gas field was restarting after two-week maintenance.

Total gas exports to Europe including Britain rose to 264.4 million cubic metres (mcm) at 0600 GMT Monday compared with 161.1 mcm/day during Friday's session, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.

Flows to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, more than doubled to 79.4 mcm from Friday's 36.8 mcm as deliveries through the 70 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline rose to 64.9 mcm.

The figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system.

Exports to France rose by 22.4 mcm to 32.6 mcm, and combined flows to Germany and Netherlands gained 12.4 mcm to 102.9 mcm.

Supplies to Belgium were up by 7.9 mcm to 31.5 mcm.

Gas flows rose as Norway's biggest gas field, Troll, was restarting after two-weeks maintenance, even though the full restart of a key gas facility was delayed.

The full restart of the 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes plant, which processes gas from Troll before it is exported to Britain and continental Europe, was delayed until Tuesday due to field testing, Gassco said.

The plant is now expected to be back to full capacity at 0400 GMT on Tuesday, instead of Sunday, after shutting Sept 10, Gassco said on its website.

The test will affect volumes involving 77 million cubic metres of gas per day, it added.

Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

Here are the last spot price settlements on September 21:

NBP: 61.2 p/th (26.1 euros/MWh)

TTF: 25.7 euros/MWh

NCG: 25.9 euros MWh

Gaspool: 25.8 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 25.7 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 26.2 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 30.3 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)