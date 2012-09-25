(Corrects in second bullet point and 2nd to last paragraph, to show expected October export volumes of 280 million cubic metres, not 300 billion cubic metres)

* Flows to Netherlands and Germany fall to 72.5 mcm/day

* Norway seen exporting 280 mcm/day of pipeline gas in Oct

OSLO, Sept 25 Norwegian gas exports to continental Europe fell on Tuesday morning due to testing at a receiving terminal in Germany, but remained high to Britain.

Total gas exports to Europe including Britain fell to 218.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0600 GMT Monday compared with 240.2 mcm during Monday's session, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.

Combined flows to Netherlands and Germany fell by 29.3 mcm to 72.5 mcm as supplies to Dornum receiving terminal were stopped due to testing at 0400 GMT.

The interruption is expected to last until Wednesday 0400 GMT.

Flows to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, inched up by 2.8 mcm to 78.3 mcm, with 62.8 mcm delivered through the 70 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's main subsea gas import route.

Exports to France rose by 4.2 mcm to 34.6 mcm, while supplies to Belgium remained broadly stable at 33.4 mcm.

The figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system.

Norway's gas exports to Europe and Britain rose sharply on Monday as its biggest gas field, Troll, started to ramp up production.

The 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes plant, which processes gas from Troll and a few smaller fields before it is exported to Britain and continental Europe, is expected to restart fully by Wednesday 0400 GMT.

The plant was running 30 mcm below its capacity on Wednesday, Gassco said on its website.

Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said they expected Norwegian gas exports to total 280 million cubic metres per day in October, excluding liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

Exports to the continental Europe are expected to average 210 mcm per day and to Britain 70 mcm per day, they added.

Here are the last spot price settlements on September 24:

NBP: 60.4 p/th (25.9 euros/MWh)

TTF: 25.8 euros/MWh

NCG: 25.8 euros MWh

Gaspool: n/a

Zeebrugge: 25.8 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 25.8 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 28.7 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by William Hardy)