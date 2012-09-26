* Total gas flows to Europe at 273.8 mcm/day

* Kollsnes output reduced until Sept 30

OSLO, Sept 26 Norwegian gas exports to continental Europe rose on Wednesday morning as flows resumed to a receiving terminal in Germany.

Total gas exports to Europe including Britain rose to 273.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0630 GMT compared with 225.6 mcm during Tuesday's session, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.

Combined flows to Netherlands and Germany rose by 49.3 mcm to 129.9 mcm as supplies from Karstoe gas processing plant to Dornum receiving terminal were restarted.

Exports to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were up to 3.2 mcm to 77.3 mcm, with 61.5 mcm delivered through the 70 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline.

Nominations suggested Langeled flows to be at around 59 mcm on Wednesday.

Exports to France fell by 8.5 mcm to 29.0 mcm, while supplies to Belgium were up by 4.2 mcm to 37.6 mcm.

The figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system.

Output from 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes plant, which processes gas from Norway's biggest gas field, Troll, would be reduced by 40 mcm due to compressor failure until Sept. 30, Gassco said on Tuesday.

Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

Here are the last spot price settlements on September 25:

NBP: 61.0 p/th (26.1 euros/MWh)

TTF: 25.6 euros/MWh

NCG: 25.7 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 25.5 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 26.0 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 25.8 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 29.6 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)