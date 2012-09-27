* Total exports to Europe up to 283.1 mcm

* No flows through the Vesterled pipeline

OSLO, Sept 27 Norwegian gas exports to Europe rose on Thursday morning as more gas was pumped to Germany and Britain, although one of the pipelines into the UK remained idle after scheduled maintenance.

Total gas exports to Europe including Britain rose to 283.1 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0715 GMT compared with 251.8 mcm during Wednesday's session, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.

Combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany rose by 16.4 mcm to 131.8 mcm, gaining further after maintenance at Dornum receiving terminal ended.

Exports to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were up by 15.9 mcm to 83.4 mcm, with all increase coming through the 70 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline.

Nominations from the UK's National Grid suggested Langeled flows to be at around 47 mcm on Thursday.

There were still no flows through the Vesterled pipeline, which brings Norwegian gas to St. Fergus receiving terminal.

Gassco said the scheduled maintenance at the British terminal was over on Sept. 25, but declined to say why there were no flows.

Exports to France rose by 2.6 mcm to 33.8 mcm, while supplies to Belgium were down by 3.6 mcm to 34.1 mcm.

The figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.

Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system.

Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

Here are the last spot price settlements on September 26:

NBP: 61.7 p/th (26.4 euros/MWh)

TTF: 25.9 euros/MWh

NCG: 25.9 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 25.6 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 26.1 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 25.9 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 31.3 euros/MWh

Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)