OSLO, Sept 27 Norwegian gas exports to Europe
rose on Thursday morning as more gas was pumped to Germany and
Britain, although one of the pipelines into the UK remained idle
after scheduled maintenance.
Total gas exports to Europe including Britain rose to 283.1
million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0715 GMT compared with
251.8 mcm during Wednesday's session, data from Norway's gas
system operator Gassco showed.
Combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany rose by 16.4
mcm to 131.8 mcm, gaining further after maintenance at Dornum
receiving terminal ended.
Exports to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were up
by 15.9 mcm to 83.4 mcm, with all increase coming through the 70
mcm capacity Langeled pipeline.
Nominations from the UK's National Grid suggested Langeled
flows to be at around 47 mcm on Thursday.
There were still no flows through the Vesterled pipeline,
which brings Norwegian gas to St. Fergus receiving terminal.
Gassco said the scheduled maintenance at the British
terminal was over on Sept. 25, but declined to say why there
were no flows.
Exports to France rose by 2.6 mcm to 33.8 mcm, while
supplies to Belgium were down by 3.6 mcm to 34.1 mcm.
The figures are based on gas fed into the system at a
certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.
Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust
the amount of gas they pump into the system.
Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe
after Russia.
Here are the last spot price settlements on September 26:
NBP: 61.7 p/th (26.4 euros/MWh)
TTF: 25.9 euros/MWh
NCG: 25.9 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 25.6 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 26.1 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 25.9 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 31.3 euros/MWh
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price
as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per
MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)