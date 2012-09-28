* Total exports rise to 290.3 mcm
* Flows to Britain drop slightly
OSLO, Sept 28 Norwegian gas exports rose on
Friday morning to the highest levels since mid-July on stronger
flows to France and Germany.
Total gas exports to Europe including Britain rose to 290.3
million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0730 GMT compared with
267.6 mcm during Thursday's session, data from Norway's gas
system operator Gassco showed.
That was the highest level since July 16, when total exports
averaged 297.7 mcm.
Deliveries to France climbed by 13.4 mcm to 44.1 mcm, and
combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany gained further by
12.4 mcm to 133.4 mcm.
Exports to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, slipped
by 3.2 mcm to 79.6 mcm, with the Langeled pipeline pumping 62.3
mcm, while the Vesterled pipeline remained idle.
Supplies to Belgium were steady at 33.2 mcm.
The figures are based on gas fed into the system at a
certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.
Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust
the amount of gas they pump into the system.
Norway's exports to continental Europe and Britain soared
recently as most of the maintenance planned for this year on the
Norwegian continental shelf and at the country's gas processing
plants was complete.
The 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing plant was
running 40 mcm below its capacity, but was expected to return to
full capacity on Sept. 30, Gassco has said.
Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe
after Russia.
Here are the last spot price settlements on Sept. 27:
NBP: 59.7 p/th (25.6 euros/MWh)
TTF: 25.5 euros/MWh
NCG: 25.5 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 25.4 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 25.5 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 25.7 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 26.7 euros/MWh
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price
as of September 1 to be 86.1 pence per therm (37.09 euros per
MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)