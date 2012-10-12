* Langeled flows to UK surge to 69.3 mcm/d
* Nyhamna expected to be back in operation
OSLO, Oct 12 Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose
strongly on Friday morning on higher flows to Britain,
indicating the Royal Dutch Shell's Nyhamna gas
processing plant was back in operation.
Exports to Europe including Britain gained by 30.3 million
cubic metres (mcm) to 282.8 mcm per day by 0600 GMT compared
with the 252.5 mcm daily average on Thursday, data from gas
system operator Gassco showed.
The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a
certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.
Flows through the 70 mcm Langeled pipeline, UK's main subsea
gas import route, was up to 69.3 mcm from 43.8 mcm a previous
day, putting total exports to Britain at 83.3 mcm.
Technical problems at the 70 mcm Nyhamna plant, which feeds
the Langeled pipeline, reduced supplies this week pushing up UK
gas prices at the beginning the winter season.
There was no gas transported through the Vesterled pipeline,
but the impact was minimal as the pipeline was running at just
2.6 mcm on Thursday.
Combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany also firmed by
12.7 mcm to 127.6 mcm.
Exports to France and Belgium slipped by about 2.5 mcm to
40.2 and 31.7 mcm respectively.
Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust
the amount of gas they pump into the system.
Norway is the second-biggest pipeline gas supplier to Europe
after Russia.
Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs:
Gas hub Pvs trading session October 11
NBP 27.5/64.7 27/63.8
TTF 26.6 26.4
NCG 26.5 26.5
Gaspool 26.8 26.6
Zeebrugge 27.0 26.4
Peg Nord 26.8 26.5
Peg Sud 28.9 27.6
Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12
NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and
oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm.
The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon.