* Exports at over 300 mcm/d * Gas sales fall in Sept OSLO, Oct 17 Norwegian pipeline gas exports were steady at around five-month highs on Wednesday morning after a string of outages at gas processing plants had rattled the nerves of traders. Supplies to Europe including Britain were broadly unchanged at 315.1 million cubic metres per day by 0600 GMT compared to the daily average on Tuesday, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Deliveries to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, edged higher by 2.7 mcm to 97.6 mcm, with flows through the Langeled pipeline running at 66.8 mcm. Combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany inched up by 2.1 mcm to 135.8 mcm, and flows to France were up by 2.9 mcm to 45.4 mcm. Belgium saw deliveries to slip by 6.1 mcm to 36.3 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. SALES FALL IN SEPT Gas sales for Europe's second biggest supplier fell sharply in September, coming in at 6.9 billion cubic meters for the month, down from 8.1 billion cubic meters in August, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Wednesday. Norwegian gas exports have been volatile during the last several weeks due to a string of outages at its key gas processing plants, pushing prices up in Britain, and prompting it to cover shortfalls with gas intended for storage. "Although the last few winters have seen issues with Norwegian infrastructure, there's probably more nervousness now given that mid-range storage facilities are struggling to fill up," a UK-based gas trader told Reuters. The current gas stocks at UK's medium-range storage sites were lower compared with 2009 and 2011, but above stock levels in 2010, said Oslo-based gas analyst at Point Carbon. "Outages happens occasionally, but it was unusual that we had outages both at the Ormen Lange, the Troll field and the Kollsnes gas processing plant within eight days," said Anette Einarsen, a Point Carbon gas market analyst. Gassco downplayed the market worries saying Norway has been delivering gas "with high regularity and almost without quality variations", citing a record high gas export volume of 105 billion cubic metres (bcm) for the last gas year that ended on Oct. 1. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 16 NBP 26.9/63.5 26.5/63.1 TTF 26.3 26.2 NCG 26.5 26.4 Gaspool 26.6 26.4 Zeebrugge 26.3 26.0 Peg Nord 26.6 26.4 Peg Sud 26.6 26.7 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.