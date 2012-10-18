* Exports to Europe total 313 mcm/d * Supplies to Germany, France steady OSLO, Oct 18 Norwegian pipeline gas exports remained broadly stable on Thursday morning, with flows dropping slightly to Britain, but rising to Belgium. Total supplies to Europe including Britain were broadly unchanged at around 313 million cubic metres per day by 0600 GMT compared to the daily average on Wednesday, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Deliveries to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, slipped by 5.3 mcm to 96.4 mcm on lower flows through the Vesterled pipeline. Supplies to Belgium inched up by 2 mcm to 38 mcm. Combined supplies to the Netherlands and Germany, as well as to France were steady at 131.7 mcm and 46.6 mcm respectively. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 17 NBP 26.5/63.1 26.5/63.2 TTF 26.2 26.2 NCG 26.4 26.5 Gaspool 26.4 26.4 Zeebrugge 26.0 26.0 Peg Nord 26.4 26.5 Peg Sud 26.7 26.8 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.