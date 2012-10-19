* Flows to gain to Britain, slip to Belgium * Maintenance could affect FLAGS flows in Nov OSLO, Oct 19 Norwegian pipeline gas exports inched up on Friday morning on higher flows to Britain, partly offset by a drop to Belgium. Total supplies to Europe including Britain were up to 319.8 million cubic metres per day by 0615 GMT compared to the daily average of 317.1 mcm on Thursday, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Deliveries to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, rose by 6.4 mcm to 108.7 mcm as more gas flew through the Vesterled pipeline. Supplies to Britain could drop as a result of a planned maintenance at the St. Fergus receiving terminal from Nov. 5 until Nov. 19, analysts at Point Carbon said. The maintenance could affect flows through the FLAGS pipeline. Supplies to Belgium fell by 5.7 mcm to 34 mcm, while deliveries to France were broadly stable at 42.4 mcm. Combined supplies to the Netherlands and Germany were also steady at 134.7 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 18 NBP 26.5/63.2 26.9/64.1 TTF 26.2 26.3 NCG 26.5 26.3 Gaspool 26.4 26.4 Zeebrugge 26.0 26.2 Peg Nord 26.5 26.6 Peg Sud 26.8 27.0 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.