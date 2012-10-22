* Exports to Britain at last winter levels * Supplies up to Belgium, stable to France OSLO, Oct 22 Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose to an almost seven-month high on Monday morning, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Total supplies to Europe including Britain were up to 328.3 million cubic metres per day by 0700 GMT, compared to the daily average of 315.2 mcm on Sunday. This was the highest level since March 29, when the flows averaged 326.2 mcm. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Deliveries to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, rose by 5.4 mcm to 107.3 mcm, the highest levels since February. Combined supplies to the Netherlands and Germany rose by 3.8 mcm to 143.5 mcm, and exports Belgium were up by 5.1 mcm to 35.9 mcm. Deliveries to France were broadly stable at 42 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 19 NBP 26.9/64.1 27.4/65.2 TTF 26.3 26.6 NCG 26.3 26.5 Gaspool 26.4 26.6 Zeebrugge 26.2 26.6 Peg Nord 26.6 27.0 Peg Sud 27.0 28.9 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.