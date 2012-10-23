* Exports drop to Britain * Supplies rise to Belgium OSLO, Oct 23 Norwegian pipeline gas exports fell slightly on Tuesday morning on lower deliveries to Britain, but remained above a total 300 million cubic metres (mcm) per day. Total supplies to Europe including Britain were down to 308.5 million cubic metres per day by 0630 GMT, compared to the daily average of 317.1 mcm on Monday, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Deliveries to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, eased by 11.2 mcm to 88.7 mcm. Combined supplies to the Netherlands and Germany also fell by 3.5 mcm to 136.3 mcm, while exports to Belgium rose by 6.3 mcm to 42.2 mcm. Deliveries to France were broadly stable at 41.3 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 22 NBP 27.4/65.2 28.3/67.6 TTF 26.6 27.5 NCG 26.5 27.5 Gaspool 26.6 27.3 Zeebrugge 26.6 27.5 Peg Nord 27.0 27.7 Peg Sud 28.9 28.6 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.