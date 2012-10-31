* Supplies rise to Britain * Exports to France, Belgium steady OSLO, Oct 31 Norwegian pipeline gas exports gained further on Wednesday, approaching last winter's levels, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Total supplies to Europe including Britain were up to 332.7 million cubic metres per day by 0800 GMT compared with the daily average of 326.1 mcm on Tuesday. Norwegian gas flows peaked to 357.5 mcm on Jan. 20. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Supplies to Britain, Europe's largest traded gas market, rose by 5.1 mcm to 105.9 mcm, while combined deliveries to the Netherlands and Germany inched up by 1.4 mcm to 140.4 mcm. Supplies to France and Belgium remained broadly stable at 43.3 mcm and 43.1 mcm respectively. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session October 30 NBP 28.6/67.4 28.2/66.6 TTF 28.0 27.4 NCG 27.6 27.5 Gaspool 27.7 27.5 Zeebrugge 27.9 27.6 Peg Nord 28.0 28.0 Peg Sud 31.8 30.4 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.