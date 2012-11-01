* Supplies rise to Germany * Exports to UK, France steady OSLO, Nov 1 Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose slightly on Thursday morning, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Total supplies to Europe including Britain were up to 329.8 million cubic metres per day by 0830 GMT compared with the daily average of 325 mcm on Wednesday. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Combined deliveries to the Netherlands and Germany rose by 4.3 mcm to 141.2 mcm, while supplies to Britain were steady at 101.6 mcm. Supplies to France and Belgium also remained broadly stable at 43.9 mcm and 43.1 mcm respectively. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session Oct 31 NBP 28.2/66.6 27.6/65.0 TTF 27.4 27.2 NCG 27.5 27.3 Gaspool 27.5 27.3 Zeebrugge 27.6 26.9 Peg Nord 28.0 27.2 Peg Sud 30.4 27.4 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.36/87.12 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.