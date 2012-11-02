* Supplies to UK down by 17.7 mcm/d * Maintenance at SEGAL entry point OSLO, Nov 2 Norwegian pipeline gas exports fell on Friday morning due to a planned maintenance reducing flows to Britain, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Total supplies to Europe including Britain were down to 316 million cubic metres per day by 0700 GMT compared with the daily average of 328.1 mcm on Thursday. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, fell by 17.7 mcm to 85.3 mcm due to maintenance at the SEGAL terminal, operated by Royal Dutch Shell. Flows through the FLAGS pipeline, that lands at the terminal, dropped by 10.5 mcm per day, Gassco said. The maintenance is expected to last until Nov. 12, reducing Norwegian gas flows by 12 mcm per day. Supplies to the UK through the Vesterled pipeline were also down by 7.6 mcm to 9.4 mcm. Combined deliveries to the Netherlands and Germany rose by 6 mcm to 144.1 mcm, likely due to some gas being rerouted from Britain. Supplies to France and Belgium remained broadly stable at 43.8 mcm and 42.8 mcm respectively. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session Nov 1 NBP 27.6/65.0 27.1/63.8 TTF 27.2 26.5 NCG 27.3 26.7 Gaspool 27.3 26.6 Zeebrugge 26.9 26.7 Peg Nord 27.2 26.9 Peg Sud 27.4 27.1 Oil-indexed price 37.36/87.12 37.66/88.56 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.