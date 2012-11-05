* Supplies to UK fall, rise to Belgium * Deliveries stable to Germany, France OSLO, Nov 5 Norwegian pipeline gas exports were broadly stable on Monday morning from the previous day average, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Total supplies to Europe including Britain were at 312.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day by 0800 GMT compared with the daily average of 313.7 mcm on Sunday. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, fell by 4.3 mcm to 92.7 mcm, but deliveries to Belgium rose by 4.2 mcm to 39.2 mcm. Supplies through the Vesterled pipeline to Britain were down by 6.2 mcm to 16.2 mcm, but analysts at Point Carbon said they expected flows to increase in November due to higher production at the Oseberg field. Combined deliveries to the Netherlands and Germany, as well as to France were broadly stable at 140.6 mcm and 40.4 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session Nov 2 NBP 27.1/63.8 27.7/65.0 TTF 26.5 27.1 NCG 26.7 27.2 Gaspool 26.6 27.2 Zeebrugge 26.7 27.0 Peg Nord 26.9 27.3 Peg Sud 27.1 27.3 Oil-indexed price 37.66/88.56 37.66/88.56 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.