* Flows to Britain down by 15.7 mcm/day * Deliveries rise to Germany, Belgium OSLO, Nov 6 Norwegian pipeline gas exports remained broadly steady on Tuesday morning as a drop in supplies to Britain was offset by a rise to continental Europe. Total supplies to Europe including Britain were at 313.3 million cubic metres (mcm) per day by 0800 GMT compared with the daily average of 312.5 mcm on Monday. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, fell by 15.7 mcm to 80.9 mcm, mostly due to flows through the Vesterled pipeline slashed by 13.3 mcm. Combined deliveries to the Netherlands and Germany rose by 9.1 mcm to 145.9 mcm, while supplies to Belgium gained by 4.6 mcm to 43.6 mcm. France saw pipeline gas imports from Norway to rise by 2.8 mcm to 42.9 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session Nov 5 NBP 27.7/65.0 27.3/64.0 TTF 27.1 26.6 NCG 27.2 26.9 Gaspool 27.2 26.9 Zeebrugge 27.0 26.9 Peg Nord 27.3 27.0 Peg Sud 27.3 27.1 Oil-indexed price 37.66/88.56 37.66/88.56 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.