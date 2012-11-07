* Exports to UK rise by 10.1 mcm/day * Deliveries drop to Belgium OSLO, Nov 7 Norwegian pipeline gas exports to Britain rebounded on Wednesday morning and dropped to Belgium, while the total flows remained broadly stable from the previous day. Total supplies to Europe including Britain were at 311.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day by 0830 GMT compared with the daily average of 311.2 mcm on Tuesday, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, rose by 10.1 mcm to 92.5 mcm, after dropping the previous day due to more gas being rerouted to continental Europe. Supplies to Belgium fell by 10.9 mcm to 32.8 mcm on Wednesday, while deliveries to France were steady at 42.7 mcm. Combined flows to the Netherlands and Germany edged up by 1.8 mcm to 143.9 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session Nov 6 NBP 27.3/64.0 27.8/65.3 TTF 26.6 27.2 NCG 26.9 27.4 Gaspool 26.9 27.4 Zeebrugge 26.9 27.8 Peg Nord 27.0 27.2 Peg Sud 27.1 27.2 Oil-indexed price 37.66/88.56 37.66/88.56 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.