* Supplies to Europe total 311.8 mcm/day * Exports steady to France, Belgium OSLO, Nov 8 Norwegian pipeline gas exports edged higher to Britain and Germany on Thursday morning, while remaining steady to France and Belgium. Total supplies to Europe including Britain rose to 311.8 million cubic metres (mcm) per day by 0800 GMT compared with the daily average of 308.4 mcm on Wednesday, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, inched up 1.1 mcm to 90.3 mcm, while combined exports to the Netherlands and Germany were up by 1.9 mcm to 145 mcm. Supplies to France and Belgium remained steady at 42.9 mcm and 33.6 mcm respectively. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session Nov 7 NBP 27.8/65.3 27.7/64.8 TTF 27.2 27.0 NCG 27.4 27.0 Gaspool 27.4 27.0 Zeebrugge 27.8 27.1 Peg Nord 27.2 27.1 Peg Sud 27.2 27.1 Oil-indexed price 37.66/88.56 37.66/88.56 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.