* Exports to Britain rise to 97.6 mcm/d * Flows to France slip, inch up to Belgium OSLO, Nov 9 Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose on Friday morning on higher flows to Britain, while deliveries to the continental Europe remained broadly stable. Total supplies to Europe including Britain rose to 317.3 million cubic metres (mcm) per day by 0800 GMT compared with the daily average of 309.7 mcm on Thursday, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, firmed by 6.1 mcm to 97.6 mcm, while combined exports to the Netherlands and Germany were broadly stable at 142.5 mcm. Supplies to France slipped by 2 mcm to 40.8 mcm, but rose to Belgium by 2.6 mcm to 36.4 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session Nov 8 NBP 27.7/64.8 27.6/64.4 TTF 27.0 26.9 NCG 27.0 27.0 Gaspool 27.0 27.1 Zeebrugge 27.1 26.8 Peg Nord 27.1 27.0 Peg Sud 27.1 27.0 Oil-indexed price 37.66/88.56 37.66/88.56 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.