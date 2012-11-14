* Troll field, Kollsnes plant restart production * Flows to continental Europe back to normal OSLO, Nov 14 Norwegian pipeline gas exports to continental Europe recovered on Wednesday morning as its biggest gas field, Troll, ramped up production after an outage on Tuesday. Flows to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were still well below average levels in the beginning of this week. Total supplies to Europe including Britain rose to 278.6 million cubic metres (mcm) per day by 0800 GMT compared with the daily average of 257.3 mcm on Tuesday, but were below 312.4 mcm on Monday. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Combined deliveries to the Netherlands and Germany recovered from 125 mcm on Tuesday to 142 mcm on Wednesday morning, on par to the average levels before the outage. Deliveries to France and Belgium were at 42.1 mcm and 40.5 mcm on Wednesday morning, also similar to the levels on Monday. But exports to Britain were at 53.2 mcm on Wednesday morning, little changed from Tuesday's average of 54.8 mcm but well below an average 90.6 mcm on Monday. Flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's main subsea gas import route, were down to 40.5 mcm of gas, compared to 69.3 mcm on Monday. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Output from the Troll field that holds about 40 percent of Norwegian gas reserves was interrupted due to a minor condensate leak triggering an automatic shutdown of its main production platform on Tuesday, its operator Statoil said. The production from the field that feeds Norway's 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing plant was restored by around midnight. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session Nov 13 NBP 27.6/64.8 27.8/65.2 TTF 27.0 27.3 NCG 27.1 27.4 Gaspool 27.2 27.4 Zeebrugge 27.1 27.2 Peg Nord 27.2 27.4 Peg Sud 27.2 27.4 Oil-indexed price 37.66/88.56 37.66/88.56 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.