* Flows to Europe total 320.4 mcm/d * Supplies slip to the continent OSLO, Nov 16 Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose further on Friday morning on higher flows to Britain, partly offset by a drop to the continental Europe, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Total supplies to Europe including Britain firmed to 320.4 million cubic metres (mcm) per day by 0800 GMT compared with the daily average of 313.6 mcm on Thursday. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, rose by 13.3 mcm to 96.9 mcm as the maintenance at its receiving SEGAL terminal was over. Combined deliveries to the Netherlands and Germany slid by 2.0 mcm to 142.2 mcm, while exports to Belgium fell by 4.4 mcm to 39.3 mcm. Flows to France remained broadly stable at 42 mcm. Statoil's Troll C platform was shut down on Thursday due to corrosion in a gas treatment system, reducing gas production by 10.5 mcm per day. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session Nov 15 NBP 27.7/65.2 28.0/66.2 TTF 27.0 27.4 NCG 27.1 27.4 Gaspool 27.1 27.3 Zeebrugge 27.0 27.2 Peg Nord 27.2 27.4 Peg Sud 27.2 27.4 Oil-indexed price 37.66/88.56 37.66/88.56 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.