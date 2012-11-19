* Flows to Europe total 328.6 mcm/d * Supplies to the Continent rise, slip to UK OSLO, Nov 19 Norwegian pipeline gas exports edged up towards last winter's levels on Monday morning, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Total supplies to Europe including Britain firmed to 328.6 million cubic metres (mcm) per day by 0745 GMT compared with the daily average of 321 mcm on Sunday. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Combined deliveries to the Netherlands and Germany rose by 9.1 mcm to 146.9 mcm, while exports to Belgium gained by 3.5 mcm to 36.9 mcm, and supplies to France inched up by 2.3 mcm to 42.1 mcm. Flows to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, fell by 7.3 mcm from Sunday to 102.7 mcm due to lower supplies through the Vesterled pipeline. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session Nov 16 NBP 28.0/66.2 28.0/65.8 TTF 27.4 27.3 NCG 27.4 27.5 Gaspool 27.3 27.5 Zeebrugge 27.2 27.3 Peg Nord 27.4 27.6 Peg Sud 27.4 27.6 Oil-indexed price 37.66/88.56 37.66/88.56 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.