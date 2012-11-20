* Flows to Europe total 329 mcm/d * Supplies rise to Belgium, Germany OSLO, Nov 20 Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose slightly on Tuesday morning as higher deliveries to continental Europe were partly offset by a drop in flows to Britain, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Supplies to Europe including Britain inched up to 329 million cubic metres (mcm) per day by 0830 GMT compared with a daily average of 325.6 mcm on Monday. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Combined deliveries to the Netherlands and Germany rose by 5.1 mcm to 148.7 mcm, and exports to Belgium gained by 5.5 mcm to 42.6 mcm. Supplies to France remained broadly stable at 41.5 mcm. Flows to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were down by 6.4 mcm to 96.2 mcm, mostly due to smaller volumes of gas sent through the Vesterled pipeline. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session Nov 19 NBP 28.0/65.8 27.8/65.2 TTF 27.3 27.4 NCG 27.5 27.5 Gaspool 27.5 27.6 Zeebrugge 27.3 27.1 Peg Nord 27.6 27.6 Peg Sud 27.6 27.6 Oil-indexed price 37.66/88.56 37.66/88.56 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.