* Total flows to Europe at 328.8 mcm/d * Supplies up to Germany, steady to UK OSLO, Jan 2 Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose slightly on Wednesday morning on higher flows to Germany and other parts of continental Europe, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Supplies to Europe including Britain reached a daily rate of 328.8 million cubic metres (mcm) by 0730 GMT compared with Tuesday's average of 324.3 mcm. Gas fed into the system is measured at a certain time and calculated to a daily average. Combined supplies to the Netherlands and Germany firmed by 3.3 mcm to 117.6 mcm, while exports to Britain, Europe's most-traded gas market, were broadly stable at 124.9 mcm. Deliveries to France and Belgium inched up by 1.1 mcm each to 45.4 mcm and 40.9 mcm respectively. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Following is a summary of spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session Dec 31 NBP 25.7/61.6 26.1/62.1 TTF 25.8 26.0 NCG 26.2 26.6 Gaspool 26.1 27.0 Zeebrugge 25.8 26.2 Peg Nord 26.0 27.1 Peg Sud 26.2 27.4 Oil-indexed price 37.7/89.59 37.7/89.59 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon. All European gas news UK natural gas prices National Grid instant flows National Grid gas demand North Sea gas and power maintenance