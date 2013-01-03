* Total flows to Europe at 341.7 mcm/d
OSLO, Jan 3 Norwegian pipeline gas exports edged
up early on Thursday as higher flows to France and other parts
of continental Europe outweighed lower flows to the UK, data
from gas system operator Gassco showed.
Supplies to Europe including Britain reached a daily rate of
341.7 million cubic metres (mcm) by 0845 GMT, compared with
Wednesday's average of 330.9 mcm.
Gas fed into the system is measured at a certain time and
calculated to a daily average.
Combined supplies to the Netherlands and Germany rose 13.8
mcm to 134.2 mcm, while exports to Britain, Europe's most-traded
gas market, fell by 10.6 mcm to 113.4 mcm.
Deliveries to France firmed by 7.3 mcm to 53.1 mcm. Exports
to Belgium were broadly steady at 45.8 mcm.
Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after
Russia.
Following is a summary of spot price settlements at European
gas trading hubs:
Gas hub Pvs trading session Jan 2
NBP 26.0/61.8 25.7/61.6
TTF 25.6 25.8
NCG 27.1 26.2
Gaspool 26.5 26.1
Zeebrugge 26.0 25.8
Peg Nord 27.0 26.0
Peg Sud 27.0 26.2
Oil-indexed price 37.49/89.11 37.7/89.59
NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and
oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm.
The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon.
