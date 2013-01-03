* Total flows to Europe at 341.7 mcm/d * Supplies up to France and Germany, down to UK OSLO, Jan 3 Norwegian pipeline gas exports edged up early on Thursday as higher flows to France and other parts of continental Europe outweighed lower flows to the UK, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Supplies to Europe including Britain reached a daily rate of 341.7 million cubic metres (mcm) by 0845 GMT, compared with Wednesday's average of 330.9 mcm. Gas fed into the system is measured at a certain time and calculated to a daily average. Combined supplies to the Netherlands and Germany rose 13.8 mcm to 134.2 mcm, while exports to Britain, Europe's most-traded gas market, fell by 10.6 mcm to 113.4 mcm. Deliveries to France firmed by 7.3 mcm to 53.1 mcm. Exports to Belgium were broadly steady at 45.8 mcm. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Following is a summary of spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Pvs trading session Jan 2 NBP 26.0/61.8 25.7/61.6 TTF 25.6 25.8 NCG 27.1 26.2 Gaspool 26.5 26.1 Zeebrugge 26.0 25.8 Peg Nord 27.0 26.0 Peg Sud 27.0 26.2 Oil-indexed price 37.49/89.11 37.7/89.59 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon. All European gas news UK natural gas prices National Grid instant flows National Grid gas demand North Sea gas and power maintenance