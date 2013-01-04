* Exports total 335.9 mcm/day * Supplies to France steady OSLO, Jan 4 Norwegian pipeline gas exports edged lower on Friday morning as a drop in flows to Britain more than offset a rise in supplies to Belgium and Germany, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Total supplies to Europe including Britain slipped to 335.9 million cubic metres (mcm) per day by 0900 GMT compared with the daily average of 339.2 mcm on Thursday. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, fell by 11.4 mcm to 99.6 mcm, mostly due to a drop in flows through the Vesterled pipeline. Combined exports to the Netherlands and Germany were up by 3.3 mcm to 138 mcm, and deliveries to Belgium gained by 4.1 mcm to 45.1 mcm. Supplies to France were steady at 53.2 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Following is a summary of spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Jan 2 Jan 3 NBP 25.7/61.6 26.5/62.8 TTF 25.8 26.2 NCG 26.2 27.0 Gaspool 26.1 26.8 Zeebrugge 25.8 26.4 Peg Nord 26.0 27.0 Peg Sud 26.2 27.4 Oil-indexed price 37.7/89.59 37.5/89.1 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon. All European gas news UK natural gas prices National Grid instant flows National Grid gas demand North Sea gas and power maintenance