* Exports total 331 mcm/day * Flows steady to Germany OSLO, Jan 8 Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose on Tuesday morning on the slightly higher flows to UK, France and Belgium, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Total supplies to Europe including Britain were at 331 million cubic metres (mcm) per day by 0730 GMT compared with the daily average of 323 mcm the previous day. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, gained by 2.8 mcm to 103.9 mcm, while combined supplies to the Netherlands and Germany were steady at 132.8 mcm. Exports to France firmed by 2.3 mcm to 53.4 mcm, and those to Belgium rose by 3 mcm to 40.9 mcm. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Following is a summary of spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Jan 4 Jan 7 NBP 26.6/63.4 27.5/65.6 TTF 26.4 27.0 NCG 27.0 27.3 Gaspool 26.8 27.5 Zeebrugge 26.7 27.3 Peg Nord 27.4 27.8 Peg Sud 27.6 28.0 Oil-indexed price 37.5/89.3 37.5/89.4 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon and can vary due to day-to-day currency fluctuations. All European gas news UK natural gas prices National Grid instant flows National Grid gas demand North Sea gas and power maintenance