OSLO, Jan 8 Norwegian pipeline gas exports rose
on Tuesday morning on the slightly higher flows to UK, France
and Belgium, data from gas system operator Gassco showed.
Total supplies to Europe including Britain were at 331
million cubic metres (mcm) per day by 0730 GMT compared with the
daily average of 323 mcm the previous day.
The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a
certain point in time and calculated to a daily average.
Supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, gained
by 2.8 mcm to 103.9 mcm, while combined supplies to the
Netherlands and Germany were steady at 132.8 mcm.
Exports to France firmed by 2.3 mcm to 53.4 mcm, and those
to Belgium rose by 3 mcm to 40.9 mcm.
Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust
the amount of gas they pump into the system.
Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after
Russia.
Following is a summary of spot price settlements at European
gas trading hubs:
Gas hub Jan 4 Jan 7
NBP 26.6/63.4 27.5/65.6
TTF 26.4 27.0
NCG 27.0 27.3
Gaspool 26.8 27.5
Zeebrugge 26.7 27.3
Peg Nord 27.4 27.8
Peg Sud 27.6 28.0
Oil-indexed price 37.5/89.3 37.5/89.4
NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and
oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm.
The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon and can vary due to day-to-day currency
fluctuations.
