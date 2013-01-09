* Gas exports total 324 mcm/day * UK flows drop below 90 mcm/day OSLO, Jan 9 Norwegian pipeline gas exports fell on Wednesday morning led by a drop to Britain which offset gains to Germany, data from gas system operator Gassco showed. Total supplies to Europe including Britain were at 324 million cubic metres (mcm) per day as of 0700 GMT compared with a daily average of 330 mcm the previous day. Flows to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, fell by 10 mcm to 89 mcm, while combined supplies to the Netherlands and Germany rose by 5 mcm to 141 mcm. The drop to Britain came mostly due to lower deliveries through the Langeled pipeline, the country's main subsea gas import route. Flows through Langeled were down to 58 mcm compared with its 72 mcm capacity while deliveries to the UK through the Vesterled pipeline were halved from Sunday's average of 22 mcm. Exports to France and Belgium remained steady at 53 mcm and 41 mcm respectively. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Following is a summary of spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Jan 7 Jan 8 NBP 27.5/65.6 27.5/65.6 TTF 27.0 27.1 NCG 27.3 27.5 Gaspool 27.5 27.5 Zeebrugge 27.3 27.1 Peg Nord 27.8 27.9 Peg Sud 28.0 28.4 Oil-indexed price 37.5/89.4 37.5/89.5 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon and can vary due to day-to-day currency fluctuations. All European gas news UK natural gas prices National Grid instant flows National Grid gas demand North Sea gas and power maintenance