* Gas exports total 315 mcm/day * UK flows rebound to 120 mcm/day OSLO, Jan 10 Norwegian pipeline gas exports were broadly stable on Thursday morning, while gas flows were diverted from Germany to Britain, which saw gas prices jump the previous day. Total supplies to Europe including Britain were at 315 million cubic metres (mcm) per day as of 0730 GMT compared with a daily average of 313.9 mcm the previous day. Flows to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, rose by 29 mcm to 120 mcm, while combined supplies to the Netherlands and Germany fell by 22 mcm to 107 mcm. British gas prices hit a one-month high on Wednesday as traders anticipated that more gas will need to be withdrawn from storage to meet higher demand because of colder weather and disruptions to supply. Supplies to Britain through the Vesterled pipeline to St. Fergus receiving terminal were up by 15.5 mcm on Thursday morning from 13.9 mcm the previous day. Norway's oil and gas company Statoil has said its gas production was reduced by 18.8 mcm on Wednesday, and the outage is going to last through Thursday. "According to Statoil, the Norwegian gas production is going to be down by 17.1 mcm today, but there are no more details," a gas analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said. Exports to France slipped by 2 mcm to 51 mcm, and those to Belgium were down by 3 mcm to 37 mcm. The export figures are based on gas fed into the system at a certain point in time and calculated to a daily average. Volumes can change throughout the day as producers adjust the amount of gas they pump into the system. Norway is the second-biggest gas supplier to Europe after Russia. Following is a summary of spot price settlements at European gas trading hubs: Gas hub Jan 8 Jan 9 NBP 27.5/65.6 28.1/67.2 TTF 27.1 27.2 NCG 27.5 27.6 Gaspool 27.5 27.6 Zeebrugge 27.1 27.3 Peg Nord 27.9 28.2 Peg Sud 28.4 29.1 Oil-indexed price 37.5/89.5 37.5/89.5 NOTE: Prices are in euros per megawatt-hours, except for NBP and oil-indexed prices, which are also given in pence per therm. The oil-indexed price is a monthly estimate by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon and can vary due to day-to-day currency fluctuations.