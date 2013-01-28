OSLO Jan 28 Norway on Monday cancelled two sets of maintenance activities at some of its offshore gas fields and unveiled lengthy repairs at another field, gas system operator Gassco said.

The operator cancelled maintenance work that was due to take place between April 2-10 and April 15-August 10, potentially reducing supplies by 38 million cubic metres/day (mcm) and 30 mcm, respectively, it said.

At the same time, Gassco announced a major field maintenance on the Norwegian Continental Shelf expected to run between April 1 and August 2, reducing output by 47 mcm per day, it said.

It did not specify which field would be affected by the work.

"Given the volume impact, it's either the Troll field or Ormen Lange field, but it's very unlikely that Ormen Lange output could be reduced all summer," a gas market analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Ongoing maintenance at the Troll field, the biggest in Norway, was extended on Friday until April 1 after a compressor problem led to a shutdown on Jan. 21, cutting output by 35 mcm.

The Shell-operated Ormen Lange field feeds the Langeled pipeline, which supplies gas to Britain.

The Troll field produced 31.8 billion cubic metres of gas in 2012, about 30 percent of total Norwegian exports.

Maintenance on the Norwegian continental shelf usually takes place in May-June and August-September.