OSLO, June 2 Norway's Nyhamna natural gas processing plant was evacuated on Tuesday following a fire during maintenance work, operator Royal Dutch Shell said, confirming earlier police reports.

The plant supplies gas from the Ormen Lange field to Britain through a pipeline under the North Sea, but is currently shut due to the ongoing work, the company added.

The fire was quickly put out and none of the 650 workers were injured, Shell said. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)