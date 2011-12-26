* Gas plant for Shell's giant offshore field shut due storm
* Kollsnes processing plant restarting after closing twice
* Output at Statoil oil/gas offshore platforms not affected
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, Dec 26 A powerful North Sea storm
knocked off power at two key gas installations in Norway in the
night between Sunday and Monday, curtailing gas exports to the
rest of Europe.
The plant processing gas from Royal Dutch Shell 's
giant offshore Ormen Lange field, which can provide some 20
percent of Britain's gas demand, was shut on Monday while the
Kollsnes plant further down the coast appeared to be restarting
operations after sustaining two shutdowns overnight.
Both plants get all their power from the Norwegian national
grid, which experienced widespread power cuts due to a powerful
storm, nicknamed Dagmar, that travelled across the North Sea and
caused some 100,000 Norwegians to experience power cuts during
the night.
British gas imports from Norway via the Langeled pipeline
dived to 6 million standard cubic metres (mcm) of gas per day at
1034 GMT on Monday from some 60 million mcm/day at around 2200
GMT on Sunday, according to data from the British national grid.
Oil and gas output at Statoil's offshore
installations was not affected by the storm. The Norwegian firm
operates the majority of Norway's oil and gas platforms and
production ships.
"Production is as normal," said a Statoil spokesman, who
added that the firm had taken precautionary measures ahead of
time such as asking employees not to work outside.
Staffing was reduced at two fields, Visund and Aasgard, as a
precaution but output there was not affected, he said.
The Nordic country is the world's eighth-largest oil
exporter and the second largest for gas.
Dagmar is expected to wane over southern Norway on Monday as
it travels further north towards the Arctic part of the country,
according to the Norwegian Meteorological Institute.
KOLLSNES RESTARTING, PLANT FOR ORMEN LANGE DOWN
"Due to the severe weather, the plant for Ormen Lange is
down," said a Shell spokesman.
The shutdown at Shell's Nyhamna plant occurred at 1940 GMT
on Sunday according to a message Shell sent to the Nordic power
bourse.. It is unclear when the plant will resume
operations.
Further south on the coast, the Kollsnes plant appeared to
be restarting operations after sustaining two shutdowns
overnight.
Kollsnes, which can process up to 143 million standard cubic
metres of gas per day, shut first at 1730 GMT on Christmas Day
and came back up to normal at around 0414 GMT on Monday,
according to messages North Sea infrastructure operator Gassco
sent to the Nordic power bourse.
Kollsnes then shut again at 0710 GMT on Monday, but
appeared to be ramping its consumption of power from the grid,
indicating that the plant may be getting back to normal.
At 0920 GMT it was consuming 160 megawatts of power out of a
total installed capacity of 270 MW.
Gassco was not available for comment.
Kollsnes produces gas from the giant Troll gas field,
Norway's biggest gas reservoir, as well as the Kvitebjoern and
Visund fields.
The partners in the Ormen Lange field are Shell (17.04
percent), ExxonMobil (7.23 percent), Statoil (28.92
percent), Denmark's DONG (10.34 percent) and Norwegian
state-owned firm Petoro (36.48 percent).
(editing by Ron Askew)