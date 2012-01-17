* "Seems to be basis" for Barents gas pipeline, study finds
* Cost would be $4 billion-plus - Gassco
* Big European gas deals needed to defend cost -minister
By Walter Gibbs
OSLO, Jan 17 A pipeline extension of 1,000
kilometres (621 miles) to bring natural gas to European markets
from Norway's Arctic waters could be built in eight years at a
cost of more than $4 billion, pipeline operator Gassco said on
Tuesday.
"A potential pipeline from the Barents Sea could be in
service in 2020 and should have a relatively large capacity to
accommodate potential new volumes and thus lay the foundation
for continued growth in the High North as a petroleum province,"
Gassco said.
It said there "seems to be a basis" for such a project and
that a 42-inch pipe reaching 1,000 km northward from today's
terminus off central Norway would cost about 25 billion crowns
($4.1 billion) and billions more in associated infrastructure.
When state-owned Gassco began its study last summer, Foreign
Minister Jonas Gahr Store said a Barents pipeline would
"strengthen the Norwegian footprint in Europe and prolong our
leadership as a predictable supplier of gas."
Norway's Statoil and other energy companies that
would bear much of the cost have been encouraged by recent
petroleum discoveries in the western Barents and a treaty with
Russia that opens part of the central Barents for exploration.
Petroleum and Energy Minister Ola Borten Moe told newspaper
Aftenposten that it would require long-term purchase commitments
by European utilities to justify a massive pipeline
configuration.
Statoil now transports gas by ship from its Snoehvit field
in the Barents after super-freezing the gas into liquid form, a
technology that allows it to sell gas to the highest bidder
worldwide.
It is conducting its own study of whether to transport
future volumes by pipeline or to expand the land-based
liquefaction system.
($1 = 6.0538 Norwegian crowns)
