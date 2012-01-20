* Output had been shut due problem with safety system
* Average yearly output is 5.76 bln cubic metres/yr
(Adds detail on production capacity, background)
By Walter Gibbs
OSLO, Jan 20 Norway's Statoil has
resumed production at its Snoehvit gas field in the Arctic after
a shutdown on Jan. 11 due to a problem with the onshore
processing plant's safety system.
"The facility can revert to full production without any
production limitations," the company said in a statement on
Friday.
A damaged water line remains out of service, Statoil said,
but the company has arranged for an interim period "to fetch
water from hydrants in the vicinity should a fire break out in
the affected area."
The output at the Melkeoya island, Europe's only liquefied
natural gas (LNG) production plant, amounts to an average of
some 5.76 billion cubic metres per year.
Alongside Statoil, which has a 33.53-percent stake in
Snoehvit, the other partners in the field are GdF Suez
(12 percent), Hess (3.26 percent), Total
(18.40 percent), RWE Dea (2.81 percent) and Norwegian
state-owned firm Petoro.
(Editing by William Hardy)