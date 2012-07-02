* Gas exports up to Britain, Germany

* Flows unaffected by the oil strike

OSLO, July 2 Norwegian gas flows to Europe rose on Monday morning from the weekend, data from the country's gas system operator showed, as flows from Norway's biggest fields were unaffected by an offfshore workers' strike, which extended into a second week.

The strike of about 700 offshore workers has shut down five oil and gas fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, hitting mostly oil producing installations so far.

Traders said that Norway would be able to keep up its gas supplies to the rest of Europe as long as its biggest fields, such as Troll, remain unaffected.

Norwegian gas flows to Europe were at 280 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0630 GMT from daily average of 269 mcm on Sunday.

Gas flows to the UK, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were up slightly to 65 mcm per day on Monday morning from 61 mcm on Sunday and 55 mcm last Friday.

The rise comes ahead of a planned maintenance at Norwegian gas processing plant Kollsnes, which could reduce exports to Britain later this week, analysts at Point Carbon said.

"Given that the total Norwegian gas production would be reduced, and the gas amount from Norway to the continent is anticipated to remain mostly unaffected, we suspect that flows via Langeled pipeline to the UK may drop," they said.

Exports to continental Europe are mostly based on long-term contracts and are therefore more stable than supplies to Britain, which are based mainly on spot market deals.

The 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes plant is to reduce its output by 39 mcm per day due to maintenance from July 5 till July 23, Gassco said.

Exports to Germany and the Netherlands were at 147 mcm per day on Monday morning, up from 137 mcm on Sunday and 140 mcm on Friday.

Flows to Belgium were slightly down to 31 mcm from 33 mcm on Sunday and 35 mcm on Friday.

Exports to France were at 37 mcm per day on Monday, close to Sunday levels but lower than 43 mcm on Friday.

The last spot price settlements on June 29:

NBP: 56.8 p/th (24.0 euros per MWh)

NCG 24.3 euros MWh

TTF: 24.0 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 24.2 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 24.2 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 24.5 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 27.6 euros/MWh

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)