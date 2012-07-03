* Flows slightly up to UK, down to Germany
* Trade unions to decide on oil strike escalation
OSLO, July 3 Norwegian gas flows to Europe were
stable on Tuesday morning, data from the country's gas system
operator showed, as labour unions in Norway were meeting to
decide whether to escalate an oil strike.
Gas exports to Europe were stable at 277 million cubic
metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT, compared with the daily
average on Monday.
Flows to the UK, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were up
slightly to 68 mcm per day on Tuesday morning from 66 mcm on
Monday.
Exports to Germany and the Netherlands were at 139 mcm per
day on Tuesday morning, slightly down from 143 mcm on Monday.
Flows to Belgium and France were stable at 32 mcm and 38 mcm
respectively.
Exports via the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, Britain's
main sub-sea gas import route, were at 56 mcm per day, while the
Vesterled pipeline has been shut since last Friday, but that
took away only about 3 mcm of gas per day.
Analysts at Point Carbon, a market analysis company of
Thomson Reuters, said Vesterled could be down due to the strike
shutting down production at the Oseberg field in the North Sea.
The strike of about 700 offshore workers shut down five oil
and gas fields on the Norwegian continental shelf last week, but
had no significant effect on gas exports to Europe.
Traders said that Norway would be able to maintain its gas
supplies to the rest of Europe as long as its biggest fields,
such as Troll, remain unaffected.
Labour unions are meeting on Tuesday to decide whether to
escalate the strike.
The last spot price settlements on July 2:
NBP: 56.6 p/th (24.1 euros per MWh)
NCG 24.5 euros MWh
TTF: 24.4 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 24.3 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 24.4 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 24.4 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 26.9 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Alison Birrane)