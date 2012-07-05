* Kollsnes gas plant starts partial maintenance

* Norwegian strike to continue affect gas output

OSLO, July 5 Norwegian gas flows to Europe remained stable on Thursday morning as surplus capacity outweighed output curbs due to an offshore strike and maintenance at a gas processing plant.

Gas exports to Europe were at 284 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT, the same as the previous day average, data from gas system operator Gassco showed.

Flows to the UK, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were at 76 mcm per day, up from 71 mcm on Wednesday, while flows to Germany were down to 135 mcm per day from 140 mcm.

Maintenance at the 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing facility was expected to reduce the output by 39 mcm per day from Thursday, but it had little impact on flows.

"Norway has a surplus export capacity at summer time, and could keep gas flows at the same level, even if there is some maintenance going on," an analyst at Oslo-based Point Carbon said.

The Kollsnes plant, which process gas before it is shipped to customers in continental Europe, is to be back to full operation on July 23, Gassco said.

Flows to France and Belgium were stable at around 36 mcm and 35 mcm per day respectively on Thursday morning compared to the previous day average.

About 700 Norwegian offshore oil and gas sector workers were to continue their strike, now in its 12th day, after a second round of talks with employers failed on Wednesday.

The strike has shut down five oil and gas fields on the Norwegian continental shelf, affecting some 4 percent of the country's total gas output.

The last spot price settlements on July 4:

NBP: 57.8 p/th (24.6 euros per MWh)

NCG 24.8 euros MWh

TTF: 24.8 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 24.8 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 24.8 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 25.1 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 28.8 euros/MWh

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)