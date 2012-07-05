* Kollsnes gas plant starts partial maintenance
* Norwegian strike to continue affect gas output
OSLO, July 5 Norwegian gas flows to Europe
remained stable on Thursday morning as surplus capacity
outweighed output curbs due to an offshore strike and
maintenance at a gas processing plant.
Gas exports to Europe were at 284 million cubic metres (mcm)
per day at 0700 GMT, the same as the previous day average, data
from gas system operator Gassco showed.
Flows to the UK, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were at
76 mcm per day, up from 71 mcm on Wednesday, while flows to
Germany were down to 135 mcm per day from 140 mcm.
Maintenance at the 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing
facility was expected to reduce the output by 39 mcm per day
from Thursday, but it had little impact on flows.
"Norway has a surplus export capacity at summer time, and
could keep gas flows at the same level, even if there is some
maintenance going on," an analyst at Oslo-based Point Carbon
said.
The Kollsnes plant, which process gas before it is shipped
to customers in continental Europe, is to be back to full
operation on July 23, Gassco said.
Flows to France and Belgium were stable at around 36 mcm and
35 mcm per day respectively on Thursday morning compared to the
previous day average.
About 700 Norwegian offshore oil and gas sector workers were
to continue their strike, now in its 12th day, after a second
round of talks with employers failed on
Wednesday.
The strike has shut down five oil and gas fields on the
Norwegian continental shelf, affecting some 4 percent of the
country's total gas output.
The last spot price settlements on July 4:
NBP: 57.8 p/th (24.6 euros per MWh)
NCG 24.8 euros MWh
TTF: 24.8 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 24.8 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 24.8 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 25.1 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 28.8 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)