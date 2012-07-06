* Oil and gas industry threatens total shutdown
* Government expected to intervene to end strike
OSLO, July 6 Norwegian gas flows to Europe were
stable on Friday, a day after the country's oil industry
threatened to shut down all production to prompt the government
to stop a near two-week strike by offshore workers.
While a lockout would mean a complete shutdown of oil and
gas production in Norway, Europe's second-largest gas supplier
after Russia, analysts expected the government to intervene to
end the strike and prevent a full closure.
Gas exports to Europe were at 284 million cubic metres (mcm)
per day at 0730 GMT on Friday, the same as the previous day
average, data from gas system operator Gassco showed.
Flows to the UK, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were at
76 mcm per day, up from an average 72 mcm on Thursday, while
flows to Germany were stable at around 137 mcm per day.
Flows to France and Belgium were stable at around 38 mcm and
34 mcm per day respectively on Friday morning compared to the
previous day average.
Norway's 145 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing facility
went into partial maintenance on Thursday, but it has not
affected flows as the country has a surplus export capacity
during summer time.
The maintenance, which affected 39 mcm per day gas output,
is to last till July 23, Gassco said.
The last spot price settlements on July 5:
NBP: 58.4 p/th (25.0 euros per MWh)
NCG 25.2 euros MWh
TTF: 25.2 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 25.2 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 25.1 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 25.2 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 28.6 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)