* Flows to Germany, Netherlands expected to rise slightly
* Supplies to UK, France, Belgium expected to drop
LONDON, July 12 Norwegian gas supply to Europe
was expected to remain almost unchanged between Wednesday and
Thursday, with rises to Germany and the Netherlands expected at
the cost of reductions to Britain, France and Belgium, data from
Norway's gas operator showed.
Norway is Europe's second-biggest natural gas supplier after
Russia. Norwegian gas flows to Europe were expected to be 283.2
million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0830 GMT, down 1.9 mcm
fomr Tuesday morning.
Flows to Germany and the Netherlands were expected to rise,
while supplies to Britain, France and Belgium were expected to
drop.
Supplies to the two Emden terminals were seen up by a total
of 5.1 mcm to a combined 79.1 mcm through both pipelines.
Flows to Germany's Dornum were to rise by 0.5 mcm to 63.8
mcm.
These increases were likely a result of redirections from
France, Belgium and Britain.
Supplies to France through Franpipe were seen down 2.3 mcm
to 37.7 mcm, and flows to Belgium were expected to fall 1 mcm to
34.8 mcm.
Flows through the Langeled pipeline to Britain, Europe's
biggest traded gas market, were seen down by 4.6 mcm to 45.4 mcm
although supplies through FLAGS were to rise by 0.4 mcm to 19.4
mcm.
The last spot price settlements on July 9:
NBP: 55.4 p/th (24 euros per MWh)
NCG 24.5 euros MWh
TTF: 24.6 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 24.1 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 24.4 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 24.9 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 28.2 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).
