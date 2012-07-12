* Flows to Germany, Netherlands expected to rise slightly

* Supplies to UK, France, Belgium expected to drop

LONDON, July 12 Norwegian gas supply to Europe was expected to remain almost unchanged between Wednesday and Thursday, with rises to Germany and the Netherlands expected at the cost of reductions to Britain, France and Belgium, data from Norway's gas operator showed.

Norway is Europe's second-biggest natural gas supplier after Russia. Norwegian gas flows to Europe were expected to be 283.2 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0830 GMT, down 1.9 mcm fomr Tuesday morning.

Flows to Germany and the Netherlands were expected to rise, while supplies to Britain, France and Belgium were expected to drop.

Supplies to the two Emden terminals were seen up by a total of 5.1 mcm to a combined 79.1 mcm through both pipelines.

Flows to Germany's Dornum were to rise by 0.5 mcm to 63.8 mcm.

These increases were likely a result of redirections from France, Belgium and Britain.

Supplies to France through Franpipe were seen down 2.3 mcm to 37.7 mcm, and flows to Belgium were expected to fall 1 mcm to 34.8 mcm.

Flows through the Langeled pipeline to Britain, Europe's biggest traded gas market, were seen down by 4.6 mcm to 45.4 mcm although supplies through FLAGS were to rise by 0.4 mcm to 19.4 mcm.

The last spot price settlements on July 9:

NBP: 55.4 p/th (24 euros per MWh)

NCG 24.5 euros MWh

TTF: 24.6 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 24.1 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 24.4 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 24.9 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 28.2 euros/MWh

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)