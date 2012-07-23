* Exports fall to UK, Germany and Belgium
* Drop could be a result of maintenance
OSLO, July 23 Norwegian gas flows to Europe fell
by 9 million cubic metres per day on Monday compared to Friday
as some gas fields went offline for maintenance, data from the
country's gas system operator showed.
Exports from Norway, Europe's second-largest gas supplier,
totaled 280.6 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT
compared to Friday's average of 289.5 mcm.
Planned maintenance at several Norwegian gas fields was
expected to start on Monday, reducing the output by about 25 mcm
per day.
"The drop could be because of the maintenance, but it has
not affected the flows significantly," a gas market analyst at
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
"Since no details were released about which fields went into
maintenance, it's hard to tell which flows could be affected,"
the analyst added.
Data from the gas system operator showed that combined
exports to Germany and Netherlands were down by 3.6 mcm to 137.8
mcm, while supplies to Britain and Belgium dropped by over 3 mcm
each to 71.4 mcm and 30.1 mcm respectively.
Deliveries to France rose by 0.9 mcm to 41.3 mcm.
Analysts have previously said the maintenance could affect
flows to the UK, as continental Europe buys gas on long-term
contracts and has a priority to receive gas in case of shortage.
However, flows via Langeled, the UK's main sub-sea import
route, were up by 1.6 mcm to 48.3 mcm on Monday morning, in line
with nominations.
The last spot price settlements on July 20:
NBP: 54.2 p/th (23.8 euros/MWh)
NCG: 24.2 euros MWh
TTF: 23.8 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 24.0 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 24.2 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 24.3 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 30.2 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)