OSLO, July 23 Norwegian gas flows to Europe fell by 9 million cubic metres per day on Monday compared to Friday as some gas fields went offline for maintenance, data from the country's gas system operator showed.

Exports from Norway, Europe's second-largest gas supplier, totaled 280.6 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0700 GMT compared to Friday's average of 289.5 mcm.

Planned maintenance at several Norwegian gas fields was expected to start on Monday, reducing the output by about 25 mcm per day.

"The drop could be because of the maintenance, but it has not affected the flows significantly," a gas market analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

"Since no details were released about which fields went into maintenance, it's hard to tell which flows could be affected," the analyst added.

Data from the gas system operator showed that combined exports to Germany and Netherlands were down by 3.6 mcm to 137.8 mcm, while supplies to Britain and Belgium dropped by over 3 mcm each to 71.4 mcm and 30.1 mcm respectively.

Deliveries to France rose by 0.9 mcm to 41.3 mcm.

Analysts have previously said the maintenance could affect flows to the UK, as continental Europe buys gas on long-term contracts and has a priority to receive gas in case of shortage.

However, flows via Langeled, the UK's main sub-sea import route, were up by 1.6 mcm to 48.3 mcm on Monday morning, in line with nominations.

The last spot price settlements on July 20:

NBP: 54.2 p/th (23.8 euros/MWh)

NCG: 24.2 euros MWh

TTF: 23.8 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 24.0 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 24.2 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 24.3 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 30.2 euros/MWh

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)