* Flows through Langeled pipeline drops by 16.4 mcm
* Exports to Germany, France also drop, stable to Belgium
OSLO, July 24 Norwegian gas exports to Europe
fell by more than 8 percent on Tuesday, most likely due to
planned summer maintenance cutting output from certain fields,
with supplies to Britain affected the most.
The reduction was planned and may also reflect weak demand
for gas in the UK as forecasters expected temperatures in
south-east England to hit 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and
Wednesday.
Total gas supplies to the UK and continental Europe fell by
23.9 mcm per day to 254 mcm at 0600 GMT, data from Norway's gas
system operator Gassco showed.
Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after
Russia.
Deliveries through the Langeled pipeline, Britain's main
subsea gas import route, fell by 16.4 mcm to 35.6 mcm, while
total supplies to the UK were down to 59.5 mcm.
Flows to Germany fell by 4.4 mcm to 126.8 mcm, and to France
by 2.8 mcm to 38.8 mcm, while exports to Belgium remained
broadly stable at around 30 mcm.
Gassco said planned summer maintenance at some gas fields
could reduce Norwegian output by 25 mcm per day from Monday
until August 10, when maintenance is scheduled to end.
The markets are in a period of low summer demand, and lower
flows could also reflect weaker demand and commercial
optimization by Norwegian suppliers.
The last spot price settlements on July 23:
NBP: 53.2 p/th (23.3 euros/MWh)
NCG: 24.0 euros MWh
TTF: 23.6 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 23.6 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 23.7 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 24.4 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 32.0 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Oleg Vukmanovic and
Alison Birrane)