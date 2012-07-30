* Total supplies to Europe down by 5.3 mcm

* Langeled pipeline flows below 30 mcm

OSLO, July 30 Norwegian gas flows to Britain fell slightly on Monday morning compared to Friday's average, while deliveries to continental Europe were steady.

Total supplies to Europe fell by 5.3 million cubic metres (mcm) to 277.3 mcm per day at 0730 GMT, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.

Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

Exports to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were down by 4.3 mcm to 52.3 mcm on Monday morning.

Flows through Vesterled pipeline to Britain were reduced to 4.7 mcm from 7.2 mcm on Friday, while supplies through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline remained below 30 mcm.

The Langeled has been running at reduced capacity since last week as some gas fields on the Norwegian continental shelf went into maintenance, which is expected to last until August 10.

Combined flows to Germany and the Netherlands were steady at 153 mcm.

Exports to France rose by a whisker to 39 mcm, while supplies to Belgium dropped by 1.7 mcm to 33.2 mcm.

The last spot price settlements on July 27:

NBP: 53.8 p/th (23.5 euros/MWh)

NCG: 23.8 euros MWh

TTF: 23.7 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 23.7 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 23.8 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 24.5 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 29.5 euros/MWh

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by James Jukwey)