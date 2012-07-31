* Exports to Germany slightly down
* Langeled pipeline flows above 30 mcm
OSLO, July 31 Norwegian gas flows to Britain
rose slightly on Tuesday morning compared to Monday's average,
while deliveries to continental Europe remained steady.
Exports to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were up
by 3.5 mcm per day to 54.1 mcm at 0700 GMT, putting the total
Norwegian gas flows to Europe at 276.3 mcm, data from Norway's
gas system operator Gassco showed.
Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after
Russia.
Flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's
main subsea gas import route, were just above 30 mcm, in line
with nominations. Flows on the Langeled have been below normal
recently due to field maintenance on the Norwegian side.
Combined flows to Germany and the Netherlands were down by
2.9 mcm to 146.7 mcm, but exports to Belgium rose by a similar
rate to 35.7 mcm, while flows to France were stable at 39.8 mcm.
The last spot price settlements on July 30:
NBP: 54.0 p/th (23.6 euros/MWh)
NCG: 24.0 euros MWh
TTF: 23.8 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 23.8 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 24.0 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 24.2 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 28.2 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of July 1 to
be 87.8 pence per therm (37.1 euros per MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)