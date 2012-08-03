* Exports to Germany pick up as maintenance ends
* Langeled flows to Britain drop to 15.2 mcm
OSLO Aug 3 Norwegian gas exports to Britain
fell sharply on Friday as shipments across the Langeled
pipeline, the main trading route across the North Sea, slowed to
a trickle.
Exports to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, fell
below 40 million cubic metres (mcm) compared to daily average of
54.5 mcm on Thursday as supplies through the 71 mcm capacity
Langeled fell to just 15.2 mcm.
Norwegian gas sent to Britain by pipeline faces increased
competition from liquefied natural gas (LNG) while field
maintenance on the Norwegian side has kept Langeled flows well
below historical averages.
Traders said Qatar, the world's biggest LNG exporter, was
shipping more gas on tankers to Britain because mild weather has
sapped demand in top importers Japan and South
Korea.
While exports to Britain fell, the continent more than
picked up the slack, pushing total Norwegian supplies to Europe
up by 10.3 mcm to 265.2 mcm per day at 0630 GMT, data from
Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.
Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands rose by 19 mcm
to 151.7 mcm on Friday morning as a maintenance affecting flows
to Emden receiving terminal ended at 0400 GMT.
Exports to France and Belgium also rose by 4.1 mcm and 2 mcm
to 40.7 mcm and 33.1 mcm respectively.
The last spot price settlements on August 2:
NBP: 52.3 p/th (22.8 euros/MWh)
NCG: 23.2 euros MWh
TTF: 22.9 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 23.3 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 23.1 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 24.1 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 25.0 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1
to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by William Hardy)