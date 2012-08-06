* Total gas exports to Europe at 251.4 mcm
* Langeled flows to Britain below 20 mcm
OSLO, Aug 6 Norwegian gas flows to Europe fell
by 7.5 percent on Monday morning from Friday's average, with
deliveries to Germany and Britain reduced the most.
Total supplies to Europe dropped by 20.4 million cubic
metres (mcm) to 251.4 mcm per day at 0630 GMT, data from
Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.
Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after
Russia.
Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands were down by 8.7
mcm to 140.1 mcm, and supplies to Britain, Europe's most traded
gas market fell by 7.8 mcm to 41.4 mcm.
Flows through the 71 mcm capacity Langeled pipeline, UK's
main subsea gas import route, were at 19 mcm, while nominations
suggested an increase to 23.6 mcm later on Monday.
Langeled has been running at reduced capacity since July 23
as some gas fields on the Norwegian continental shelf went into
maintenance, which is expected to last until August 10.
Exports to Belgium fell by 2.6 mcm to 30.2 mcm, while
supplies to France were little unchanged at 40 mcm.
The last spot price settlements on August 3:
NBP: 51.7 p/th (22.3 euros/MWh)
NCG: 23.6 euros MWh
TTF: 23.4 euros/MWh
Zeebrugge: 22.5 euros/MWh
Gaspool: 23.3 euros/MWh
Peg Nord: 24.5 euros/MWh
Peg Sud: 26.8 euros/MWh
Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1
to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh).
