OSLO, Aug 9 Norwegian gas exports to Europe were steady on Thursday morning, hovering near their lowest levels since mid-June and flows could remain depressed as a key processing facility will halt for a month-long maintenance on Friday.

Supplies to Europe including Britain totalled 248.4 million cubic metres (mcm) per day at 0630 GMT, unchanged from the previous day's average, data from Norway's gas system operator Gassco showed.

Norway is the second-largest gas supplier to Europe after Russia.

Deliveries to Britain, Europe's most traded gas market, were stable at 40.7 mcm, with flows through its main subsea gas import route, the Langeled pipeline, remaining below 20 mcm.

Nominations suggested that the Langeled flows could increase to 26 mcm on Thursday.

Combined exports to Germany and Netherlands totalled 139 mcm, supplies to Belgium were at 27.5 mcm and to France at 41.1 mcm, all broadly stable from Wednesday.

On Friday, some gas fields on the Norwegian continental shelf are expected to end maintenance, which has dented output by 25 mcm per day.

Norwegian gas flows could be further affected by 147 mcm capacity Kollsnes gas processing plant going into month-long maintenance on Friday.

The plant, which processes Norwegian gas for export to Britain and continental Europe, is expected to reduce output by 45 mcm per day.

Analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said the Langeled flows to Britain could remain reduced at about 20 mcm per day as a result.

The last spot price settlements on August 8:

NBP: 53.8 p/th (23.2 euros/MWh)

NCG: 24.0 euros MWh

TTF: 23.8 euros/MWh

Zeebrugge: 23.7 euros/MWh

Gaspool: 23.9 euros/MWh

Peg Nord: 24.0 euros/MWh

Peg Sud: 26.5 euros/MWh

Point Carbon estimated oil-indexed gas price as of August 1 to be 85.6 pence per therm (37.2 euros per MWh). (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Keiron Henderson)